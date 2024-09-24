DC For Implementation Over Micro-plan Of Anti-polio Drive
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has said that micro-plan for ongoing anti-polio campaign must be fully implemented so that the achievement of 100 percent targets could be ensured.
She stated this during her visit to remote areas for inspection of the anti-polio campaign across the district.
The deputy commissioner inspected the polio eradication teams in the field and personally checked the children's finger markings by visiting different homes.
She also visited transit points and encouraged the teams present on-site.
She appealed to the parents to ensure that their children get administered anti-polio drops in order to protect them from lifelong disability.
She added that the polio teams have also been deployed at bus stops and other public places to ensure achievement of 100 percent targets.
It is worth to be mentioned here that the polio campaign would continue across the district till September 28. A total of 2,653 teams were established to administer anti-polio drops to over 372,627 children across the district.
APP/akt
