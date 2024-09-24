Open Menu

DC For Implementation Over Micro-plan Of Anti-polio Drive

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM

DC for implementation over micro-plan of anti-polio drive

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has said that micro-plan for ongoing anti-polio campaign must be fully implemented so that the achievement of 100 percent targets could be ensured.

She stated this during her visit to remote areas for inspection of the anti-polio campaign across the district.

The deputy commissioner inspected the polio eradication teams in the field and personally checked the children's finger markings by visiting different homes.

She also visited transit points and encouraged the teams present on-site.

She appealed to the parents to ensure that their children get administered anti-polio drops in order to protect them from lifelong disability.

She added that the polio teams have also been deployed at bus stops and other public places to ensure achievement of 100 percent targets.

It is worth to be mentioned here that the polio campaign would continue across the district till September 28. A total of 2,653 teams were established to administer anti-polio drops to over 372,627 children across the district.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Polio Visit September From

Recent Stories

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

2 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

2 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

20 hours ago
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

20 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

20 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

20 hours ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

20 hours ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

20 hours ago
 The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan