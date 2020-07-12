UrduPoint.com
DC For Implementing 20 Point SOPs On Eidul Azha

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

DC for implementing 20 point SOPs on Eidul Azha

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Omar Shar Chattah said on Sunday the district administration and police in coordination with district peace committee would take every possible step to maintain harmony and peace on Eidul Azha.

Addressing the meeting of District Peace Committee in his office, the DC said that for collecting hides on Eidul Azha, application must be submitted before July 20, 2020 at the office, adding that administration would give approval within the time frame.

He said that ulema must implementation on unanimous 20 points SOPs of coronavirus while performing prayers at mosques, Eidgahs and Imambar Gahs in the district.

He appreciated the role of ulema belong to every sect and creed and saidthat there was always remain exemplary sectarian harmony in Mianwali district.

