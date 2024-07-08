Open Menu

DC For Implementing Flood Relief Plan In Toto

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 09:33 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the officers of concerned departments to ensure implementation of flood relief plan in letter and spirit

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the officers of concerned departments to ensure implementation of flood relief plan in letter and spirit.

During visit to Tandlianwala here on Monday, he checked the brinks of river Ravi and directed the officers of Irrigation Department to improve their arrangements to deal with flood related emergencies.

He also directed the Tehsil administration to remove all kinds of encroachments from the brinks of the river so that protective measures could be improved for safety and security of the masses in this area.

He directed the heads of all concerned departments to keep their field staff high alert to deal with flood emergencies as no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Safa Abid briefed the Deputy Commissioner while officers and representatives of various department were also present on the occasion.

