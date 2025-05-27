DC for implementing orders for abolishing fees on birth, death registration

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir has directed the local government department to implement orders of the Punjab government for abolishing fees on birth, death registration and issuance of computerized certificates.

Chairing a meeting held here Tuesday, he said that in line with the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government has abolished the fees on birth and death registration and issuance of computerized certificates. He gave the task of strict monitoring of the Union Council offices and said that action will now be taken against the secretaries who collect fees. He also directed the officers to take action against the habitually absent Union Council secretaries.