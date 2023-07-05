Open Menu

DC For Implementing Sindh Govt's Directives Regarding Cotton Purchase, Sale

Published July 05, 2023

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sanghar Muhammad Ishaq Gaad has assured to implement directives of the Sindh Government regarding rates of cotton in Sanghar district.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with the Chamber of Commerce, factory owners and growers in his office.

DC directed all Assistant Commissioners to ensure procurement and sale of cotton at government rates in their relevant areas and also communicate with the DC office in case of any problem.

Grower representatives Murad Ali Nizamani, Haji Yamin Qureshi, factory owner Aaasan Daas and others were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion Grower's head Murad Ali Nizamani highlighted illegal deductions made by factory and paddy owners on which DC asked factory owners to stop illegal deduction DC directed officers of the Agriculture department and Bureau of supply and prices to inspect weighbridges of all factories and paddies and address complaints of farmers regarding low weight and impose heavy fines on failures.

