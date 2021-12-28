DC for improvement in health facilities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar chaired a meeting on Tuesday at Darbar Hall to aimed at bringing improvement in health facilities for patients in hospitals of district Shaheed Benazirabad.

Addressing the meeting DC said that provision of health facilities for common man of the district was first priority and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

DC directed the officials concerned to provide better health facilities while proposals should be collected for the purpose and implemented positively.

Regarding Corona Vaccination DC instructed health officials to vaccinate the people of rural areas .

Health officials were also instructed to update data entry process of vaccination and to take immediate steps for activation of Trauma Center at Daulatpur National Highway location.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner-1 Sonia Kaleem, Regional Director PPHI Mazhar Ali Weesar, District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Additional Director Health Services Dr Sarwar Khaskheli, Additional District Health Officer Dr Riaz Shah, Dr Yar Ali Jamali, Medical Superintendents of all hospitals of district and Assistant Commissioners.