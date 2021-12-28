UrduPoint.com

DC For Improvement In Health Facilities

Umer Jamshaid 52 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

DC for improvement in health facilities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar chaired a meeting on Tuesday at Darbar Hall to aimed at bringing improvement in health facilities for patients in hospitals of district Shaheed Benazirabad.

Addressing the meeting DC said that provision of health facilities for common man of the district was first priority and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

DC directed the officials concerned to provide better health facilities while proposals should be collected for the purpose and implemented positively.

Regarding Corona Vaccination DC instructed health officials to vaccinate the people of rural areas .

Health officials were also instructed to update data entry process of vaccination and to take immediate steps for activation of Trauma Center at Daulatpur National Highway location.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner-1 Sonia Kaleem, Regional Director PPHI Mazhar Ali Weesar, District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Additional Director Health Services Dr Sarwar Khaskheli, Additional District Health Officer Dr Riaz Shah, Dr Yar Ali Jamali, Medical Superintendents of all hospitals of district and Assistant Commissioners.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Man All

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof prepares to return to national duty

Bismah Maroof prepares to return to national duty

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning releases ..

Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning releases short film on autism awarenes ..

20 minutes ago
 vivo Personalizes Customer Journey by Making a Dif ..

Vivo Personalizes Customer Journey by Making a Difference with Its Premium and I ..

27 minutes ago
 30,150 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

30,150 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED 34.422 billion budget f ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED 34.422 billion budget for 2022

1 hour ago
 Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4. ..

Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4.5-day working week

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.