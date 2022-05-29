DC for improvement of Canal Park

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lt (retd) Sohail Ashraf has directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to improve condition of Canal Park Sammundri Road on priority basis.

Visiting the park here on Sunday, he said that effective measures should be taken to make the park attractive for people. He said that this park was situated at center of the city.

Therefore, it should be upgraded to provide maximum entertainment facilities to the people. He also inspected various parts of the park and expressed his dismay over poor cleanliness and sanitation condition.

He urged the department to renovate park. He said that he would positively visit the park again and strict action would be taken against lethargic and negligent elements if condition of the park was not improved.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, DD Development Rana Tahir and others were also present on the occasion.