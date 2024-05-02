Open Menu

DC For Improvement Of Cleanliness At Workers Welfare School

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM

DC for improvement of cleanliness at workers welfare school

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer on Thursday directed administration of Workers Welfare School to improve cleanliness.

During his visit to the school, the deputy commissioner said that Workers Welfare School offering quality education to the children of the working class.

He said that the teaching staff of the school doing well and producing good results.

He directed administration to bring more improvement in cleanliness to provide best environment to the students.

He maintained that best facilities were being provided to students at examination centres established in the school for exams of intermediate.

Related Topics

Education Visit Best

Recent Stories

TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extra ..

TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extravagant Vogue Night.

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India acc ..

Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..

2 hours ago
 PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: CO ..

PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS

2 hours ago
 Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise In ..

Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awar ..

Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence

2 hours ago
 vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Uni ..

Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

4 hours ago
 Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

18 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan