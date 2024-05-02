DC for improvement of cleanliness at workers welfare school

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer on Thursday directed administration of Workers Welfare School to improve cleanliness.

During his visit to the school, the deputy commissioner said that Workers Welfare School offering quality education to the children of the working class.

He said that the teaching staff of the school doing well and producing good results.

He directed administration to bring more improvement in cleanliness to provide best environment to the students.

He maintained that best facilities were being provided to students at examination centres established in the school for exams of intermediate.