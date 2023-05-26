UrduPoint.com

DC For Improvement Of Revenue Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2023

DC for improvement of Revenue services

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Friday during his visit to Tehsil Havelian inspected the Patwarkhana (land record office) and issued instructions to the revenue staff for the improvement of revenue services.

He visited the Patwarkhana to assess the land record and issued instructions to revenue officers including the Tehsildar, and Naib Tehsildar regarding the improvement of revenue services.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqleen Salim, was also present during the visit.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal conducted an inspection of the Judicial Complex Abbottabad and Government Girls Degree College Malkpurah under the ADP schemes.

Assistant Commissioner Saqleen Salim, SDPO, C&WP, and Technical Officer Finance and Planning were also present during the visit.

