DC for improvement of service at Insaf Sasti shops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has visited Saeed Mart situated at Jinnah Colony and directed to further improve service of Insaf Sasti shop outside the mart by ensuring provision of quality items on fixed government rates.

He said that government has established Insaf Sasti Shops and Ramazan Bazaars to provide maximum relief and facilities to the consumers. Therefore, no stone would be left unturned to make Ramazan bazaars and Sasti Insaf shops in line with the expectations of people.

Deputy Commissioner also inspected Sasta Ramazan Bazaars in different areas including Kaleem Shaheed Park, Cchatri Wali Ground Jinnah Colony and other areas and inspected stalls of vegetables, fruits and grocery items.

He directed the incharges of these bazaars to maintain supply of essential items and their high quality. He also checked the weight of some items and made it clear that strict action would be taken on the complaint of short-measuring and low weight. He also checked the process of sale at sugar stalls in Ramazan bazaars and said that social distance and face masks should be ensured in addition to implementation of other anti corona SOPs.