DC for improving education, health, agriculture departments performance

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja Thursday directed the quarters concerned to all possible facilities to education, health, agriculture and other departments of the district, failing to which strict action would be taken against responsible.

He issued these directives while having separate meetings with district reformers oversight committee.

He said district administration was resolving issues on priority like repairing school buildings, meeting staff shortage and supplying furniture.

Regarding supply of fertilizers, the DC directed to ensure availability of required fertilizers in the market.

He was also apprised about the detail of corona vaccination and assured to accelerate the vaccination process.