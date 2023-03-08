DC for improving education quality to meet challenges ahead

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has underlined the need for taking solid measures to improve the quality and standards of education for meeting the present day's challenges.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Steering Committee for Education, which was attended by officials of the district administration, education department and representatives of other relevant departments.

The DC said that education was a key to socioe-conomic development of a country, so effective measures were needed to be taken for equipping students with a quality education while keeping in view the challenge ahead.

The officials of the education department gave a detailed briefing about various matters including the number of schools, teachers, students, performance, double shift schools and the problems faced by the department.

Mansoor Arshad said that no compromise could be made on education and action would be taken against the negligent officials.

He said all out efforts would be made to resolve the problems of teachers and directed the Accounts Office to immediately process the letter received from the education department regarding the deduction issue besides ensuring timely registration of the salaries of the newly appointed teachers.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the DEOs to take measures to meet the shortage of staff in schools and asked them to furnish a report within two weeks and ensure that the decisions of the committee were implemented.

He also directed to take early measures for resolving problems faced by schools regarding boundary walls, washrooms and classrooms.