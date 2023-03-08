UrduPoint.com

DC For Improving Education Quality To Meet Challenges Ahead

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 02:20 PM

DC for improving education quality to meet challenges ahead

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has underlined the need for taking solid measures to improve the quality and standards of education for meeting the present day's challenges.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Steering Committee for Education, which was attended by officials of the district administration, education department and representatives of other relevant departments.

The DC said that education was a key to socioe-conomic development of a country, so effective measures were needed to be taken for equipping students with a quality education while keeping in view the challenge ahead.

The officials of the education department gave a detailed briefing about various matters including the number of schools, teachers, students, performance, double shift schools and the problems faced by the department.

Mansoor Arshad said that no compromise could be made on education and action would be taken against the negligent officials.

He said all out efforts would be made to resolve the problems of teachers and directed the Accounts Office to immediately process the letter received from the education department regarding the deduction issue besides ensuring timely registration of the salaries of the newly appointed teachers.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the DEOs to take measures to meet the shortage of staff in schools and asked them to furnish a report within two weeks and ensure that the decisions of the committee were implemented.

He also directed to take early measures for resolving problems faced by schools regarding boundary walls, washrooms and classrooms.

Related Topics

Shortage Education All From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr ..

RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

7 minutes ago
 Jafza records 30% growth in new customer registrat ..

Jafza records 30% growth in new customer registrations in 2022

7 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

8 minutes ago
 DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plant ..

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plantation drive

3 hours ago
 Govt will take provinces on board regarding digita ..

Govt will take provinces on board regarding digital census: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in ..

Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in New York today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.