DC For Improving Facilities At Sports Hall Kaleem Shaheed Colony

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 08:07 PM

DC for improving facilities at sports hall Kaleem Shaheed Colony

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh paid a surprise visit to Indoor Sports Hall Kaleem Shaheed Colony, here on Friday and directed its management to improve facilities at the hall for players.

He checked repair work in the complex and directed the officials of Building department to complete the project within next week.

He said that Sports Hall had ample space to facilitate maximum number of players whereas facility of handball, badminton, table tennis, etc. were already available here.

He said that whitewash of the hall was under way and this work would be completed within couple of weeks after which the players could use the hall without any hesitation.

He also directed the management to plant maximum saplings at available space in the hall premises in addition to ensure cleanliness and sanitary condition up to the mark.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Mudassar Ahmad Shah, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Muhammad Umar Maqbool, Deputy Director (DD) Development Rana Tahir, District Sports Officer (DSO) Sajida Latif and officials of Buildings Department were also present on the occasion.

