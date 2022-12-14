DC for improving sanitation, cleanliness in city areas

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon said he was striving to maintain sanitation and cleanliness in the city after taking over the charge of Municipal Committee.

He said in a statement issued here on Wednesday that he was visiting city areas in the early morning on a daily basis to check the attendance of sanitation staff. Action would be taken against those showing negligence in duty, he warned.

The DC said within a few days, committees under the supervision of the notables of the area would be formed at the union council level for maintaining cleanliness in the area.

He said sanitary inspectors showing good performance would be awarded shields and prizes while action would be taken against poor performers.

The DC said Chief Sanitary Inspector of HM Khoja Town and Old Nawabshah Town would be awarded on the basis of better performance.