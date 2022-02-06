UrduPoint.com

DC For Improving Service Delivery At All Government Health Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2022 | 12:30 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan has directed the officials concerned to improve service delivery at all government health facilities across the district.

He expressed these views while paying surprise visit to district headquarters hospital on Sunday.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Punjab has issued appointment orders of 43 Medical officers and women medical officers in the district on ad-hoc basis.

The deployment of doctors in District Headquarters Hospital ,Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals, Rural Health Centers and Primary Health Centers would help to extend maximum medical treatment facilities to patients, he added.

DC inspected the medical facilities at Trauma Center Emergency, Wards and Corona Ward during his visit to DHQ Hospital.

He also checked the stock of medicines in the pharmacy of the hospital and directed the MS to provide free medicines as per government policy.

He checked the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff and also inquired about the medical facilities in the hospital from patients and attendants.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that the district hospital was the largest hospital in the district and it will be improved further.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Abdul Majeed Bhatti was also accompanied by DC.

