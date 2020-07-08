DC for improving service delivery in hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Wednesday said that improving service delivery in public hospital was his earnest priority to which he wouldn't compromise.

While paying surprise visit to Basic Health Unity Kot Bahadar and 9-V, he checked presence of doctors and staff and whether they were offering up-to-the-mark services to patients concerned efficiently.

He ordered to abide by SOPs evolved for coronavirus at all public hospitals, dispensaries and related health units. He asked requisite staff to ensure medicine provision especially at health units lying far-flung places.