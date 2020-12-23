DC for improving traffic control system, removal of encroachments

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja Wednesday directed to improve traffic control system in the city besides removal of encroachments and shifting bus stand to outside the city on stipulated places

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja Wednesday directed to improve traffic control system in the city besides removal of encroachments and shifting bus stand to outside the city on stipulated places.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with relevant officers of traffic police, anti encroachment cell and regional transport authority. DC ordered to enforce motor vehicle ordinance immediately and ensure implementation.

DC also constituted a committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Abdul Ghafar Soomro while RTA, Assistant Commissioner Sanghar, Chief officer District Council and traffic warden as committee members.

Committee has been assigned to formulate a comprehensive plan to ensure shifting bas stand to outside the city, removal of illegal encroachments and making traffic control systems more effective.DC asked committee to submit a detailed report in this regard within a week.