UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Improving Traffic Control System, Removal Of Encroachments

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 11:23 PM

DC for improving traffic control system, removal of encroachments

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja Wednesday directed to improve traffic control system in the city besides removal of encroachments and shifting bus stand to outside the city on stipulated places

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja Wednesday directed to improve traffic control system in the city besides removal of encroachments and shifting bus stand to outside the city on stipulated places.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with relevant officers of traffic police, anti encroachment cell and regional transport authority. DC ordered to enforce motor vehicle ordinance immediately and ensure implementation.

DC also constituted a committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Abdul Ghafar Soomro while RTA, Assistant Commissioner Sanghar, Chief officer District Council and traffic warden as committee members.

Committee has been assigned to formulate a comprehensive plan to ensure shifting bas stand to outside the city, removal of illegal encroachments and making traffic control systems more effective.DC asked committee to submit a detailed report in this regard within a week.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle RTA Traffic Sanghar

Recent Stories

Opposition should avoid holding public meetings du ..

3 minutes ago

Pelosi Calls on Trump to Pressure Republican Leade ..

17 minutes ago

Dense fog likely to prevail in Capital: Spokesman ..

17 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs strict monitoring of develo ..

17 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Meets With French ..

17 minutes ago

OHCHR 'Deeply Concerned' About Trump Pardoning 4 B ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.