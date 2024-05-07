DC for improving treatment facilities at Allied Hospital-II

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has visited the Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) here on Tuesday and directed to improve treatment facilities in this hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has visited the Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) here on Tuesday and directed to improve treatment facilities in this hospital.

He visited various wards of the hospital and interacted with the patients and their attendants to inquire about the provision of treatment facilities.

He directed the hospital administration to expedite services of Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) and said that development projects in the hospital should be completed on war-footing so that the people could be provided maximum relief of government initiatives.

He also took briefing about the progress of development projects in the hospital and directed the medical superintendent to improve administrative and treatment affairs in the hospital.