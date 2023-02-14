DC for increasing night time patrolling to maintain peace, order

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahid Khan Mohmand on Tuesday directed the concerned officials and Malakand Levies to increase night time patrolling in the district to maintain peace and order.

He directed the assistant commissioners to regularly visit their respective areas and review the security situation from time to time and take measures accordingly.

Following the directives of the DC, Assistant Commissioner Batkhela Shakil Khan along with officials of Malakand Levies visited Levis Post Khar and Batkhela late at night and checked duty records and officials on duty.

He said that the protection of the lives and properties of the masses was the top priority and warned that any security official to be found guilty of showing lethargy in his duty would be dealt with strictly.