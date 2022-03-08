DC for inducting local people in job opportunities

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja Monday urged all national and international organizations working in the district to give preference to the local people in job opportunities and extend the scope of social work.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with representatives of NGOs to evaluate the performance of NGOs. DC stressed upon them to give priority to local people in employment.

DC said that various social welfare projects were being carried out with the cooperation of government and private institutions in the district which would also be continued in future in order to ensure community service.

DC further said that the District administration was fully cooperating with all organizations and provided access to every area so that social welfare projects could run smoothly. DC said that NGOs have proved helpful in various uplift projects and efforts were afoot to carry out social welfare projects at the same pace.