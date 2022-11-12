DC for inspection fruits, vegetable on daily basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :District Administration Peshawar has decided to inspect vegetable and fruit markets, its quality and rates on a daily basis in the morning.

The decision in this connection was taken on Saturday in a meeting headed by Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan with Additional Assistant Commissioner Sheba Gul and other relevant officials were also present.

He directed the officials to conduct inspections on a daily basis and also supervised the bidding process in the vegetable and fruit market. He issued the official price list under his supervision after the bidding as well.

The purpose of monitoring the bidding process was to control the artificial high prices, said Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan.

The deputy commissioner directed the administrative officers to strictly implement the official price list.