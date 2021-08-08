DC for inspection of Muharram procession routes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad has directed the Assistant Commissioners across the district to ensure inspection of procession routes regarding Muharram-ul-Haram.

District administration was busy to get clear the all procession routes before start of Muharram.

Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Nasir Shahzad Dogar paid visit to Imam Bargahaz along with religious leaders.

The ACs city and Sadar Kahawaja Umair, Adnan Babar paid visits and reviewed lighting, tuff tile and culmination of encouragement at the routes.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said that the administration would get central procession routes 100 percent clear.

The all departments would provide services on priority basis during the Muharram-ul-Haram.

The religious scholars were standing by the district administration for maintaining law & order during Muharram.

DC ordered ACs to personally monitor the uplift projects in their respective tehsils.