UrduPoint.com

DC For Inspection Of Muharram Procession Routes

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

DC for inspection of Muharram procession routes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad has directed the Assistant Commissioners across the district to ensure inspection of procession routes regarding Muharram-ul-Haram.

District administration was busy to get clear the all procession routes before start of Muharram.

Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Nasir Shahzad Dogar paid visit to Imam Bargahaz along with religious leaders.

The ACs city and Sadar Kahawaja Umair, Adnan Babar paid visits and reviewed lighting, tuff tile and culmination of encouragement at the routes.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said that the administration would get central procession routes 100 percent clear.

The all departments would provide services on priority basis during the Muharram-ul-Haram.

The religious scholars were standing by the district administration for maintaining law & order during Muharram.

DC ordered ACs to personally monitor the uplift projects in their respective tehsils.

Related Topics

Visit Nasir Shujabad All Muharram

Recent Stories

Iraqi Airways launches new flights from Baghdad to ..

Iraqi Airways launches new flights from Baghdad to Abu Dhabi International Airpo ..

2 hours ago
 AED65 fixed price for all PCR tests in Abu Dhabi: ..

AED65 fixed price for all PCR tests in Abu Dhabi: DoH

2 hours ago
 ADIHEX hosts scientific conference on future of fa ..

ADIHEX hosts scientific conference on future of falconry

2 hours ago
 Saudi Aramco announces second quarter and half-yea ..

Saudi Aramco announces second quarter and half-year 2021 results

2 hours ago
 UAEU to receive 3,500 new students for new ‎acad ..

UAEU to receive 3,500 new students for new ‎academic year 2021-2022‎

3 hours ago
 Al Ain municipal inspectors attain judicial office ..

Al Ain municipal inspectors attain judicial officer&#039;s qualification from AD ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.