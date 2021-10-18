UrduPoint.com

DC For Integrated Strategy Against Dengue

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 06:54 PM

DC for integrated strategy against dengue

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia Monday stressed the need of an integrated strategy to be initiated against dengue in order to protect the masses from the deadly disease

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia Monday stressed the need of an integrated strategy to be initiated against dengue in order to protect the masses from the deadly disease.

He was chairing a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue in the Committee Room of his office which was also attended by CEO Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, CEO education Zahoor Ahmed Chauhan, District Coordinator Dr Khalid Chanar, DHO Dr Khalid Arain, officers of the concerned departments and focal persons.

The deputy commissioner said the public awareness campaigns should also be launched. He said the officers of the health department and other concerned departments should perform their services properly for the prevention of dengue.

He said that hotspots should be covered properly and indoor and outdoor surveillance teams should work actively in the field.

The deputy commissioner said that water should not be allowed to accumulate in one place. "Keep your home, office and surroundings clean and increase Android user activity," he instructed.

District Coordinator Dr Khalid Chanar told the meeting that 1054 cases of dengue were reported in the district till October 17 this year, out of which 22 cases were confirmed.

He said that 412 indoor teams and 108 outdoor teams were doing surveillance in the district. He further said there were 1586 hotspots in the district which were completely covered.

Another meeting was held to review the situation of coronavirus in the district. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said that the health department should go to public and private educational institutions and vaccinate students to protect them from the coronavirus.

