DC for intensifying crackdown against profiteers of fertilizers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Wednesday has directed to intensify the crackdown against the profiteers of fertilizers across the division.

Presiding over a meet­ing here, he said that the profiteers and hoarders should be dealt with iron hand un­der the law.

He directed for checking the warehouses and shops of fertilizer deal­ers continuously, adding that no compromise would be made to those who ex­ploit the farmers.

The divisional commissioner said that cases registered on overcharging of fertilizer should be fully pursued. He also directed the agriculture department for launching an awareness campaign about a balance use of fertilizers.

All the concerned officers and officials attended the meeting.