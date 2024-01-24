DC For Intensifying Crackdown Against Profiteers Of Fertilizers
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Wednesday has directed to intensify the crackdown against the profiteers of fertilizers across the division.
Presiding over a meeting here, he said that the profiteers and hoarders should be dealt with iron hand under the law.
He directed for checking the warehouses and shops of fertilizer dealers continuously, adding that no compromise would be made to those who exploit the farmers.
The divisional commissioner said that cases registered on overcharging of fertilizer should be fully pursued. He also directed the agriculture department for launching an awareness campaign about a balance use of fertilizers.
All the concerned officers and officials attended the meeting.
