Open Menu

DC For Intensifying Crackdown Against Profiteers Of Fertilizers

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM

DC for intensifying crackdown against profiteers of fertilizers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Wednesday has directed to intensify the crackdown against the profiteers of fertilizers across the division.

Presiding over a meet­ing here, he said that the profiteers and hoarders should be dealt with iron hand un­der the law.

He directed for checking the warehouses and shops of fertilizer deal­ers continuously, adding that no compromise would be made to those who ex­ploit the farmers.

The divisional commissioner said that cases registered on overcharging of fertilizer should be fully pursued. He also directed the agriculture department for launching an awareness campaign about a balance use of fertilizers.

All the concerned officers and officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Agriculture Sukkur

Recent Stories

Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice Presiden ..

Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice President at NESPAK, has been conferre ..

4 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospita ..

Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health

48 minutes ago
 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against J ..

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..

1 hour ago
 Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m i ..

Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years

2 hours ago
 Misinformation through AI threat to states, democr ..

Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi

4 hours ago
 COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane T ..

COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of ..

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

16 hours ago
 ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

16 hours ago
 Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

17 hours ago
 Police devise security plan for general elections

Police devise security plan for general elections

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan