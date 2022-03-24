DC for intensive measures to eliminate dengue

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad has directed the departments concerned to take intensive measures for elimination of dengue once for all

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad has directed the departments concerned to take intensive measures for elimination of dengue once for all.

Chairing a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti Dengue here on Thursday, he said that dengue was a chronic issue and the government was utilizing all available resources to eradicate it permanently.

He directed the surveillance teams to accelerate their efforts to detect dengue larva and eradicate it on top priority basis.

In this connection, seminars and meetings would also be arranged in addition to displaying banners and posters to sensitize the citizens so that they could also contribute their role in dengue elimination, he added.

He said that performance of anti dengue teams would be monitored strictly and no lethargy, negligence and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

He also directed the in-charges of Tehsil level Emergency Response Committees to convene their meeting twice in a week so that desired results of anti dengue drive could be achieved.