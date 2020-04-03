DC for inter- faith harmony in fight against COVID-19

Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah has asked the ulema for restricting the congregational prayer and jumma prayer up to five people in mosques

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah has asked the ulema for restricting the congregational prayer and jumma prayer up to five people in mosques.

Addressing a meeting of ulema belongs to every religious sect and creed here at DC office on Friday, which was also attended by DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, Colonel Muhammad Idrees and other officers of concerned departments.

Deputy Commissioner said that due to the threat of coronavirus spread the government in consultation with ulema has decided to restrict the regular congregational and Jumma prayer up to five people in the mosques as precautionary measures.

Fighting against the fatal pandemic the DC asked for cooperation from the religious people with the government and district administration and making sure the implementation on government's directions.

He said that they have to avoid to attend or sermonize religious events due to the lurking threat of virus pandemic.

DPO Hassan Asad Alvi said on this occasion that decision of restriction was done in consultation with all the ulema and being members of District Aman Committee it was our duty to abide by the government decisions voluntarily.

Addressing the meeting Maulana Abdul Malick, Allama Intsar Mehdi Najfi, Maulana Mansoor Silavi, Mifti Ashraf Ali, Maseih representative Amjad Martin said that they would abide by the decisions of government and would cooperate with the district administration in this regard.

Amjad Martin while assuring the their cooperation said that Christian community will 100% act upon the decisions of government and district administration.