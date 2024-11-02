DC For Joint Efforts To Ensure Dirt-free Environment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2024 | 10:28 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said on Saturday that providing a dirt-free environment to the citizens was the first priority of the administration.
He expressed these views while visiting various places within Tehsil Nishtar Zone, including Ashiana
chowk and Atarai Saroba, to assess cleanliness situation. He said door-to-door awareness campaign
would be conducted to make the cleaning mission successful.
During his visit, he took a detailed briefing from LWMC officials, it was informed in briefing that more improvements were being made in the sanitation arrangements and the number of LWMC workers had been increased to improve the cleaning mechanism.
The DC emphasized that door-to-door awareness campaign should be conducted to make the cleaning mission successful and the citizens should be made aware of throwing garbage in the dustbin.
He urged that citizens should keep garbage in designated places and do not throw it here and there.
The DC stressed that a comprehensive plan should be set up to maintain cleanliness in the city.
Meanwhile, DC Syed Musa Raza paid a surprise visit to Government Kahna Nau Hospital to inspect medical facilities being provided to citizens.
MS Hospital, while giving a briefing to DC Lahore, said that space had been allocated to solve
parking problems in the hospital.
The DC also visited various wards and sections of the hospital and reviewed the administrative affairs.
