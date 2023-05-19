UrduPoint.com

DC For Joint Efforts To Eradicate Polio

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 04:40 PM

DC for joint efforts to eradicate polio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shah Fahad on Friday chaired an important meeting regarding the anti-polio campaign.

The meeting was attended by various officials including Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (Relief) Muhammad Imran Khan, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Idris, and Deputy District Polio Officers (DPOs) Dr Naveed Khurshid and Dr Saifullah.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the performance and coverage of the previous anti-polio campaign and plan for the upcoming campaign.

During the meeting, DC urged parents to ensure that their children receive the polio vaccine.

He emphasized the importance of cooperation with the anti-polio teams in order to protect children from permanent disability and eradicate the polio virus from the city.

He stressed that the joint efforts of the community were crucial for the successful eradication of polio.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Polio From

Recent Stories

MoF calls on public to rely of official publicatio ..

MoF calls on public to rely of official publications and contents on Corporate T ..

58 minutes ago
 Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

1 hour ago
 Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war agai ..

Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s res ..

Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park, claims CCPO ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.