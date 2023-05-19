DC for joint efforts to eradicate polio

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shah Fahad on Friday chaired an important meeting regarding the anti-polio campaign.

The meeting was attended by various officials including Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (Relief) Muhammad Imran Khan, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Idris, and Deputy District Polio Officers (DPOs) Dr Naveed Khurshid and Dr Saifullah.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the performance and coverage of the previous anti-polio campaign and plan for the upcoming campaign.

During the meeting, DC urged parents to ensure that their children receive the polio vaccine.

He emphasized the importance of cooperation with the anti-polio teams in order to protect children from permanent disability and eradicate the polio virus from the city.

He stressed that the joint efforts of the community were crucial for the successful eradication of polio.