DC For Keeping Disposal Channels Operational To Drain Rainwater

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:27 PM

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Tuesday visited drainage disposal channels and saline water drains in tehsil Dour in connection with disposal of monsoon rain water

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Tuesday visited drainage disposal channels and saline water drains in tehsil Dour in connection with disposal of monsoon rain water.

The DC directed the Assistant Commissioner and Town administration officials to keep drainage disposal system operational round the clock and ensure draining out rain water from the low laying areas by using dewatering pumps. The DC also visited different areas of the city to review the drainage system. He visited the saline water drains within the limit of the tehsil and directed the concerned officials to immediately clear the drains to remove obstacles in free flow of drained water.

