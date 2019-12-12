UrduPoint.com
DC For Keeping The District Dengue Free

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 08:20 PM

District Emergency Response Committee met at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :District Emergency Response Committee met at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed presided over the meeting. The meeting reviewed arrangements made for prevention from dengue.

The meeting was told that vector surveillance teams are active in the district and monitoring of 1774 hot spots is underway. The DC directed the concerned officers of the Health Department to ensure complete prevention from dengue and to keep the district dengue free.

