DC for knitting precautionary measures facing expected floods:

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :In view of possible rains and floods the Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah has directed all the departments for taking precautionary measures against floods and sending the flood contingency plan to the office.

Deputy Commissioner was addressing a meeting at Committee Room at DC office attended by ADCR Arjumand Zia, representative of army Colonel Idrees, Assistant Commissioners and other concerned officers.

Omar Chattah has directed the officers of Irrigation, Rescue 1122, Municipal Committees, Local Government, Health, education, Social Welfare, Live Stock, Agriculture and others for preparing action plan for setting up relief camps, provision of food for affected people and fodder for animals in case of floods.

He directed the officers for making functional the machinery' and other equipment, preparing lists of manpower and especially checking the De -watering sets.

He further directed the XEN Irrigation Kala Bagh and Mianwali for reserving stone stock at Jinnah Bairaj, Chashma Bairaj and other places according to the SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah has directed for improving presentation, making effective active the early flood warning system and taking practical steps keeping in mind the flood history.

DC Omar Sher has also directed the ADCR Arjumand Zia and AD Finance and Planning Ejaz Joya for sending clearance certificate to the office after visiting sites and safety embankments along with the officers of Irrigation department.

District Emergency officer 1122 Ubaid Ullah has also briefed the deputy commissioner.