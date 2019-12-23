DC for launching grand operation against beggars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has directed the officers concerned to launch a grand operation against professional beggars.

Taking notice of public complaints against beggary, he convened an emergent meeting to review the measures regarding anti-beggary campaign here Monday.

He directed for taking stern legal action against the elements who were patronizing the beggary and they were managing professional beggars at different roads, intersections and other public places for begging.

He said that four anti-beggary squads would be mobilized in different areas of the city for taking professional beggars into custody.

He assured that police would assist the anti-beggary squads.

He advised that old age beggars should be sent to oldage home after taking custody while women beggars should be sent to Darul Aman and child beggars be handed over to the Child Protection Bureau.

The DC said that habitual beggars would not be spared and they would be sent to jail after getting the cases registered against them.

He said that a detail survey around the city be carried out to identify the residing sites of nomads and operation should be done against the elements involved in beggary.

He directed the officers of Social Welfare department that anti-beggary campaign be made regular feature to purge the city of the menace of begging.