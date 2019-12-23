UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Launching Grand Operation Against Beggars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 09:30 PM

DC for launching grand operation against beggars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has directed the officers concerned to launch a grand operation against professional beggars.

Taking notice of public complaints against beggary, he convened an emergent meeting to review the measures regarding anti-beggary campaign here Monday.

He directed for taking stern legal action against the elements who were patronizing the beggary and they were managing professional beggars at different roads, intersections and other public places for begging.

He said that four anti-beggary squads would be mobilized in different areas of the city for taking professional beggars into custody.

He assured that police would assist the anti-beggary squads.

He advised that old age beggars should be sent to oldage home after taking custody while women beggars should be sent to Darul Aman and child beggars be handed over to the Child Protection Bureau.

The DC said that habitual beggars would not be spared and they would be sent to jail after getting the cases registered against them.

He said that a detail survey around the city be carried out to identify the residing sites of nomads and operation should be done against the elements involved in beggary.

He directed the officers of Social Welfare department that anti-beggary campaign be made regular feature to purge the city of the menace of begging.

Related Topics

Police Jail Muhammad Ali Women

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Sri Lanka series opened new doors for re ..

1 hour ago

Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament to Waive P ..

1 hour ago

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

2 hours ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

1 hour ago

Boeing CEO and Board Director Dennis Muilenburg Re ..

1 hour ago

JI's leader conveys X'Mas felicitation to Christi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.