UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Legal Action On Violation Of SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 09:37 PM

DC for legal action on violation of SOPs

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Fareeduddin Mustafa Tuesday asked the police and revenue officers to initiate legal action against violators of standard operating procedure (SOPs) set by the government to meet the challenge of COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Fareeduddin Mustafa Tuesday asked the police and revenue officers to initiate legal action against violators of standard operating procedure (SOPs) set by the government to meet the challenge of COVID-19.

Presiding over a meeting, the DC directed the officers concerned to ensure strict implementation on SOPs against COVID-19 and take action against those who were not wearing face masks.He also directed for deployment of police on both carriages of Hyderabad-Kotri bridge to check unnecessary entry in the town after 6 p.

m. He also appealed to the people to extend their full cooperation and support to district administration and adopt all precautionary measures against COVID-19 including compliance on SOPs. The meeting also decided to close all shrines and dargahs of the district including the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar for devotees. However, the security staff and employees of Auqaf Department will remain performed duties accordingly in these shrines and dargahs, the meeting advised.

Related Topics

Police Jamshoro All Government P

Recent Stories

UN Security Council to hold first meeting on Ethio ..

3 minutes ago

French police probe 'brutal' dispersal of Paris mi ..

3 minutes ago

Elon Musk now world's second wealthiest person

3 minutes ago

Sindh govt fully committed to adopt precautionary ..

3 minutes ago

Prominent Rights Group Calls Conviction of DR Cong ..

7 minutes ago

Iqbal's teachings bridge between Pakistan, Iran: R ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.