DC for legal action on violation of SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Fareeduddin Mustafa Tuesday asked the police and revenue officers to initiate legal action against violators of standard operating procedure (SOPs) set by the government to meet the challenge of COVID-19.

Presiding over a meeting, the DC directed the officers concerned to ensure strict implementation on SOPs against COVID-19 and take action against those who were not wearing face masks.He also directed for deployment of police on both carriages of Hyderabad-Kotri bridge to check unnecessary entry in the town after 6 p.

m. He also appealed to the people to extend their full cooperation and support to district administration and adopt all precautionary measures against COVID-19 including compliance on SOPs. The meeting also decided to close all shrines and dargahs of the district including the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar for devotees. However, the security staff and employees of Auqaf Department will remain performed duties accordingly in these shrines and dargahs, the meeting advised.