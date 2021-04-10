DC for legal action over violation of SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Aqiq Khan, the price control magistrates launched crackdown against violators of coronavirus related standard operating procedure (SOPs) here on Saturday

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Aqiq Khan, the price control magistrates launched crackdown against violators of coronavirus related standard operating procedure (SOPs) here on Saturday.

According to the official sources, 279 shopping malls, shops and markets were checked in the three tehsils and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on them over violation.

On the other hand, Secretary District Regional Transport authority (RTA) Mehar Mosim Riaz checked 45 vehicles and impound four out of them over violations. A fine of Rs 4,000 was also imposed over violations of SOPs.

The DC said that crackdown on the violators of coronavirus preventive SOPs will continuein the district to ensure the implementation on the SOPs.