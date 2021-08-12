UrduPoint.com

DC For Maintaining Law And Order At Any Cost

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

DC for maintaining law and order at any cost

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpir Tariq Hussain Chandio on Thursday said it is responsibility of the state to maintain law and order at any cost.

He stated this at an interfaith harmony seminar held in connection with the National Minority Day at the city's main Church.

The DC praised the organizers of the event and said everyone in the event held the flag of Pakistan which was a very welcome thing.

He said we are trying to bring all religions and sects at a platform and spread the message of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that there should be religious freedom for every citizen.

He also planted trees under the tree planting campaign.

Related Topics

Pakistan Minority Law And Order Muhammad Ali Jinnah Church Event All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Nimra Khan's husband confirms divorce with actress ..

Nimra Khan's husband confirms divorce with actress

9 minutes ago
 Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 ..

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 VIP Packs

53 minutes ago
 Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was commit ..

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was committed by politicians

1 hour ago
 OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

1 hour ago
 Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

1 hour ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.