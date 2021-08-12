DC for maintaining law and order at any cost

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpir Tariq Hussain Chandio on Thursday said it is responsibility of the state to maintain law and order at any cost.

He stated this at an interfaith harmony seminar held in connection with the National Minority Day at the city's main Church.

The DC praised the organizers of the event and said everyone in the event held the flag of Pakistan which was a very welcome thing.

He said we are trying to bring all religions and sects at a platform and spread the message of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that there should be religious freedom for every citizen.

He also planted trees under the tree planting campaign.