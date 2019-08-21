DC for maintaining peace during Muharram

(@imziishan)

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Asia Gull has called upon Ulemas of all sects to help maintain peace and harmony during the sensitive month of Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Asia Gull has called upon Ulemas of all sects to help maintain peace and harmony during the sensitive month of Muharram.

Chairing a meeting of District Peace committee meeting here Wednesday the DC said that in particular due to prevailing situation at borders of the country it is duty of all scholars and members of civil society to respect each others beliefs and avoid hate speech or gesture.

She said that country was facing Indian aggression on the borders and enemy can attempt to disturb peace situation in the motherland.

The Ulemas assured of their cooperation and gave suggestions for foolproof security. ADCG Bilal Feroz, Assistant commissioners of all Tehsils, Security officers, members of district peace committee including Irfan Butt, Qari Ahmad Ali Nadeem, Pir Javed Qadri, Khateeb Qari Waqar, Irfan Ullah Sanai, chairman scheduled caste Ram Perkash, Pastor Zafar Akhtarand others attended the meeting.