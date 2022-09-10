DC for maintenance of infrastructure to provide basic necessities to flood-victims

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Nasrullah Khan has said all the resources were being utilized for the maintenance of government infrastructure so that the provision of basic necessities of life to the flood victims could be ensured.

While presiding over a meeting held in his office regarding relief activities and infrastructure restoration for the flood victims, he said the restoration work of infrastructure was underway besides ensuring provision of aid and relief activities to the flood victims so that not only relief is provided to the flood victims but also other basic necessities of life are also provided to them.

During the meeting, a briefing was given regarding the measures taken by the relevant departments regarding relief and infrastructure restoration.

On which, the deputy commissioner directed to speed up the rehabilitation activities.

He warned that no laziness would be tolerated in these public welfare projects and all the departments should show mutual cooperation and fulfill their duties diligently.

Similarly, the deputy commissioner also issued necessary instructions to the officers and officials concerned regarding the damage survey.

He directed that access should be ensured to each flood-affected person so that no one is deprived of his right.

Similarly, he directed the Irrigation Department to take necessary measures regarding maintenance and repairing of the canal system and the encroachments should also be eliminated.