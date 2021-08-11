DC for making arrangements to celebrate Independence Day

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt (r) Fareeduddin Mustafa on Wednesday directed the officers concerned to finalize all arrangements to celebrate "Jashan-e-Azadi" in a befitting manner with national zeal and enthusiasm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt (r) Fareeduddin Mustafa on Wednesday directed the officers concerned to finalize all arrangements to celebrate "Jashan-e-Azadi" in a befitting manner with national zeal and enthusiasm.

Chairing a meeting at Darbar Hall to review arrangements for celebrating the 74th Independence Day on August 14, the DC directed to decorate the city with national flags and all government buildings be illuminated with colourful lighting.

Capt (r) Fareeduddin said all roads must be illuminated with green and white lights and ensure cleanliness arrangements in the district. He asked the officers concerned to ensure cleanliness and lighting arrangements in Shahbaz Building on a permanent basis.

He told that the main program of "Jashan-i Azadi" would be held at Kotriand all arrangements would be made to celebrate the event.