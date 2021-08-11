UrduPoint.com

DC For Making Arrangements To Celebrate Independence Day

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 11:42 PM

DC for making arrangements to celebrate Independence Day

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt (r) Fareeduddin Mustafa on Wednesday directed the officers concerned to finalize all arrangements to celebrate "Jashan-e-Azadi" in a befitting manner with national zeal and enthusiasm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt (r) Fareeduddin Mustafa on Wednesday directed the officers concerned to finalize all arrangements to celebrate "Jashan-e-Azadi" in a befitting manner with national zeal and enthusiasm.

Chairing a meeting at Darbar Hall to review arrangements for celebrating the 74th Independence Day on August 14, the DC directed to decorate the city with national flags and all government buildings be illuminated with colourful lighting.

Capt (r) Fareeduddin said all roads must be illuminated with green and white lights and ensure cleanliness arrangements in the district. He asked the officers concerned to ensure cleanliness and lighting arrangements in Shahbaz Building on a permanent basis.

He told that the main program of "Jashan-i Azadi" would be held at Kotriand all arrangements would be made to celebrate the event.

Related Topics

Independence Jamshoro August Event All Government

Recent Stories

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on Yas Island set to feature wo ..

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on Yas Island set to feature world’s largest aquarium

1 hour ago
 UN Says Nearly 390,000 Afghans Internally Displace ..

UN Says Nearly 390,000 Afghans Internally Displaced in 2021 With 'Huge Spike' Si ..

2 minutes ago
 Almost 100,000 hectares of forest burned in Greek ..

Almost 100,000 hectares of forest burned in Greek fires

2 minutes ago
 US Does not Trust Anonymous Reports of Kabul Falli ..

US Does not Trust Anonymous Reports of Kabul Falling to Taliban Within 90 Days - ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Concerned About Degradati ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Concerned About Degradation of Situation in Eastern Ukr ..

2 minutes ago
 New legislation to regulate media being enacted in ..

New legislation to regulate media being enacted in consultation with stakeholder ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.