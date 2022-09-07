DC for making efforts to eradicate dengue

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Nadeem Nasir directed the health officials to make all out possible efforts for the eradication of dengue in the district.

He directed this while chairing a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee at his office here on Wednesday.

The officers presented weekly reports to the DC regarding dengue surveillance activities.

The DC expressed satisfaction and said that efforts for the eradication of dengue must be continued.

He urged the participants to create maximum awareness among the masses for prevention of dengue mosquito.

CEO Health Authority Dr Asghar Sohail Qazi and other officials concernedwere also present on the occasion.