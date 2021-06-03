DC for making forth-coming anti polio campaign a success

UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Attock Imran Hamid Sheikh has emphasised upon all the health officers and their allied staff to make the forthcoming anti polio campaign a success which will be launched on 7th June and will remain continue till June 11

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Imran Hamid Sheikh has emphasised upon all the health officers and their allied staff to make the forthcoming anti polio campaign a success which will be launched on 7th June and will remain continue till June 11.

He said this while chairing a meeting in this context .

CEO Health Dr Jawad Elahi and other officers were also present.

DC said that this time this campaign must be started from thise areas where normally parents show their reluctance to administer polio drops to their children and said that fool proof security for the polio teams must be ensured.

CEO Health Dr Jawad Elahi in his briefing said that almost 0.3 million children upto the age of five years will be administered anti polio drops for which mobile teams will go door to door while teams will also be available at all the entrances and exit point of the district including railway stations , bus stands all the hospitals and health centers .

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Attock Imran Hamid Sheikh has said that solution of the problems of the people will be ensured on priority in a people friendly environment and bottle necks in this context will be removed.

He said this during open kutcheries at Hasanabdal and Hazro and visit ro Land Record Center Hazro and Sahulat Bazars.

The DC in open kutcheries heard to the problems and complaints and issued orders to the concerned officers to solve the issues and redress the grievances.

The DC during his visit to Land Record Center Hazro, inspected different sections of the center and had an interaction with the people present there and asked about the problems being faced by them.

During visit of the sahulat bazars he checked the quality of vegetables, fruit and other edibels and directed the concerned officers to ensure availability of edibles including sugar and flour at subsidised rates.

The Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh along with Distt Monitoring Offcer Raja Muhammad Saleem also visited Health Department where CEO Health Dr Jawad Elahi apprised him about the facilities being provided to the people in Rural and Basic Health Units.

