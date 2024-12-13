DC For Making Polio Drive Success In Chaman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 09:47 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chaman Habib Ahmed Bangulzai on Friday urged the polio workers and other relevant sectors to play their role to make the anti-polio drive a success to start from Dec 16-20
He said this while chairing a meeting to review arrangement of anti-polio campaign in the area. It was attended by concerned officials.
The Deputy Commissioner was briefed about the preparation of the upcoming anti-polio drive.
Addressing the meeting, he said that by utilizing all resources for the success of the campaign, we would ensure the eradication of the polio virus.
He said that the officers and officials of the polio team should perform their services honestly and conscientiously by using their professional skills to eradicate polio from the district of Chaman so that we could be the pioneers in providing a healthy and safe environment to our young generation.
He said that during the campaign, negligence and carelessness of the officers and officials of the polio teams would not be tolerated at all.
He said that full-proof security arrangements would be made during the polio campaign, during this, officers and officials of the Levies and police forces would protect the polio teams during the polio campaign.
