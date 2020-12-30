UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Making Public Libraries Operational In Sanghar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

DC for making public libraries operational in Sanghar

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Imran ul Hassan Khuwaja Wednesday announced to make all public libraries operational across the district Sanghar and to organize book fairs in all cities aiming at promoting book reading culture.

The DC while inaugurating a book fair organized by Al-Mehran Foundation here at Press Club said that resolving issues of the masses and providing basic amenities along with promoting healthy recreational activities was top priority of the district administration.

He advised journalists of the district to dispose of their responsibilities honestly and highlight the real issues of masses.

Head of Al-Mehran Foundation Aajiz Mangi, president press club Muhammad Hassan Lander, General Secretary press club Housh Muhammad Mangi and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Reading Lander Sanghar All Top

Recent Stories

UAE’s leadership helping graduates of local univ ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality to intensify inspections during ..

8 minutes ago

Emirates anticipates peak travel period at start o ..

29 minutes ago

Fujairah oil products stocks dip just 0.2%, as yea ..

53 minutes ago

RTA Director explores cooperation with British Min ..

53 minutes ago

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.