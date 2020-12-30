DC for making public libraries operational in Sanghar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Imran ul Hassan Khuwaja Wednesday announced to make all public libraries operational across the district Sanghar and to organize book fairs in all cities aiming at promoting book reading culture.

The DC while inaugurating a book fair organized by Al-Mehran Foundation here at Press Club said that resolving issues of the masses and providing basic amenities along with promoting healthy recreational activities was top priority of the district administration.

He advised journalists of the district to dispose of their responsibilities honestly and highlight the real issues of masses.

Head of Al-Mehran Foundation Aajiz Mangi, president press club Muhammad Hassan Lander, General Secretary press club Housh Muhammad Mangi and others were present on the occasion.