DC for making tree plantation progarmme success

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatha has directed the forest department to utilize all resources for making the PM's tree plantation programme, a success.

He expressed these views while visiting Kundian, Harnoli tree plantation, other nurseries and resources of Irrigation and directed Divisional Forest Officer Saqib Awan that if there was any problem or obstacle in this regard then bring into the notice of district administration immediately, adding that in this respect any lethargy or negligence would not be tolerated.

The DC said that during rainy season, SOPs released by the Punjab government should also be implemented.

Forest Officer Saqib Awan briefed the DC and told that special attention was being given to all tree plantation centers including Kundian and HarnoliPlantation and under 10 billion tree plantation programme the forestdepartment Mianwali would achieve the plantation target.