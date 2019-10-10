DC for making water filtration plants operational

Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry has directed all chief officers of the district to ensure all water filtration plants operational in their respective areas

During a surprise visit of water filtration plants here on Thursday, Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry said that Punjab government was paying special focus on provision of basic facilities to the masses.

He said that the provincial government was installing new filtration plants to provide clean drinking water facility to masses adding that work would be started soon for installation of more filtration plants in the district.

He directed chief officers to visit filtration plants in their respective areas and send him report about the condition.

He also asked them to start repairing work at filtration plants and make the plants operational as soon as possible.