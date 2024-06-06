DC for maximum facilities at General Bus Stand

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu directed officers concerned to ensure maximum facilities for passengers at general bus stand.

During his visit to the bus stand here on Thursday to review facilities being offered to passengers, the deputy commissioner said that fares have been decreased after fall in petroleum prices and the transporters should be bound to avoid charging extra fare from passengers.

He announced that the terminals of General Bus Stand would be upgraded soon to expand facilities for masses.

Sandhu maintained that transports have been directed to display fare lists at prominent places.

He directed officers concerned to make water purification plant operational for masses and also improve sitting capacity at waiting areas. He also expressed satisfaction on cleanliness arrangements at the bus stand.

Secretary RTA Mohsin Nisar and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.