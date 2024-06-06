Open Menu

DC For Maximum Facilities At General Bus Stand

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 06:10 PM

DC for maximum facilities at General Bus Stand

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu directed officers concerned to ensure maximum facilities for passengers at general bus stand.

During his visit to the bus stand here on Thursday to review facilities being offered to passengers, the deputy commissioner said that fares have been decreased after fall in petroleum prices and the transporters should be bound to avoid charging extra fare from passengers.

He announced that the terminals of General Bus Stand would be upgraded soon to expand facilities for masses.

Sandhu maintained that transports have been directed to display fare lists at prominent places.

He directed officers concerned to make water purification plant operational for masses and also improve sitting capacity at waiting areas. He also expressed satisfaction on cleanliness arrangements at the bus stand.

Secretary RTA Mohsin Nisar and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Water Visit RTA From

Recent Stories

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

1 hour ago
 realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

2 hours ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

3 hours ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

3 hours ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

4 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

4 hours ago
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

5 hours ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

5 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan