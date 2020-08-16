UrduPoint.com
DC For Maximum Facilities For Polio Workers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 04:50 PM

DC for maximum facilities for polio workers

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Sunday directed officers concerned to ensure maximum facilities for polio workers to protect them from hot weather.

During a surprise visit of Kabirwala to check performance of polio teams, he said that 100 percent target would be achieved during the ongoing polio drive and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

The DC lauded polio workers for continuing their jobs during hot weather and directed officers concerned to ensure every possible facility for the workers.

He urged people to get their kids of under five-years of age administered anti-polio drops and added that strict action would be taken over refusal.

More Stories From Pakistan

