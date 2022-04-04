UrduPoint.com

DC For Maximum Relief To Masses In Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Monday directed all concerned departments to provide maximum relief to the masses during the month of Ramazan by making operational Sasta Bazar at Havelian, Abbottabad and Zamindar Bazar Mandian

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting regarding the prices of food items.

The DC also issued instructions to make utility store counter, meat and chicken stall fully operational in Ramazan Bazaar, instructions were also issued to ensure the supply of controlled price wheat flour at the stalls with Rs 400 per 10 kg bag.

In addition, instructions were issued to ensure the supply of groceries at DC counters on mega malls and to ensure all possible cooperation from the management, he also directed to Price Control Magistrates and Food Department regarding monitoring of food prices, price fixation and controlof prices of meat, fruits and vegetables in particular.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Hassan Ahsan, District Director Agriculture Mukhtiar Yousafzai, District Food Controller Shad Muhammad, Additional Assistant Commissioner-3 Amin Al Hassan, Regional Manager Utility Stores Barq Hina, Assistant Commissioner under training and other officers.

