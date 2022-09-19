DC for measures against child, bonded labour

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Monday said that we were taking measures for the protection of child labour, eradication of bonded labour and human trafficking.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding District Vigilance Committee (DVC) at his office.

The meeting discussed issues related to the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting and steps to be taken. He instructed Assistant Commissioner to conduct a meeting for the compilation of statistics regarding the data of children working in the vegetable market.

He urged all departments to conduct awareness campaigns regarding the prevention of child labour and human trafficking.

Tariq Salam Marwat directed department concerned to identify cases related to child labour and human trafficking after which action would be taken in accordance with the law.

He also directed to collect data of all beggars in the district, and ensure that the identification of underage children and ensured strict action against the violators inthat regard.

In the meeting, ADC Relief and Human Rights Mian Sajid Hussain, Chairman DRC Lt. Gen.(R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, SP Investigation Muhammad Ishtiaq, District Public Prosecutor Abbottabad Zafar Abbas Mirza, President Al Khidmat Foundation Sardar Muhammad Sarwar, Inspector Labor Department, District Officer Social Welfare Abdul Rasheed, Social Welfare Officer Saira Mushtaq, Inspector Mines and Minerals and other officers were also present.