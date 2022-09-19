UrduPoint.com

DC For Measures Against Child, Bonded Labour

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2022 | 05:50 PM

DC for measures against child, bonded labour

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Monday said that we were taking measures for the protection of child labour, eradication of bonded labour and human trafficking.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding District Vigilance Committee (DVC) at his office.

The meeting discussed issues related to the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting and steps to be taken. He instructed Assistant Commissioner to conduct a meeting for the compilation of statistics regarding the data of children working in the vegetable market.

He urged all departments to conduct awareness campaigns regarding the prevention of child labour and human trafficking.

Tariq Salam Marwat directed department concerned to identify cases related to child labour and human trafficking after which action would be taken in accordance with the law.

He also directed to collect data of all beggars in the district, and ensure that the identification of underage children and ensured strict action against the violators inthat regard.

In the meeting, ADC Relief and Human Rights Mian Sajid Hussain, Chairman DRC Lt. Gen.(R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, SP Investigation Muhammad Ishtiaq, District Public Prosecutor Abbottabad Zafar Abbas Mirza, President Al Khidmat Foundation Sardar Muhammad Sarwar, Inspector Labor Department, District Officer Social Welfare Abdul Rasheed, Social Welfare Officer Saira Mushtaq, Inspector Mines and Minerals and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Market All Labour

Recent Stories

What is Imran Khan's vision about first and new ve ..

What is Imran Khan's vision about first and new vertical city in Pakistan?

18 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid criticises PML-N's "three leaders" f ..

Sheikh Rashid criticises PML-N's "three leaders" for deciding matters in London

38 minutes ago
 'Come all alone and I will deal with you," Dr. Yas ..

'Come all alone and I will deal with you," Dr. Yasmin Rashid responds to Rana Sa ..

51 minutes ago
 Tamil actor commits suicide for trouble in love-li ..

Tamil actor commits suicide for trouble in love-life

1 hour ago
 IHC orders to remove terrorism sections from FIR r ..

IHC orders to remove terrorism sections from FIR registered against Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military ..

Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military cooperation as important pilla ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.