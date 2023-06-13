UrduPoint.com

DC For Measures Against Dealers Of Substandard Fertilizers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2023

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahid Zaman has said that strict measures would be taken against dealers of substandard fertilizer and pesticides across the division.

While presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, he said that the agriculture sector couldn't be ignored as it was the "backbone of the country's economy".

The DC asked assistant commissioners to ensure compliance with official rates through the price control committee in markets.

The prosperity of farmers was interlinked with the development of the country, he stressed.

The DC also directed the authorities concerned to take action against profiteers by conducting visits early in the morning at locations of their respective jurisdiction.

Shahid Zaman instructed the officers to ensure timely arrangements for Eid ul Azha, and also remain vigilant for flash floods that could occur anytime, especially after heavy rains.

ADC Rizwan Nazir and other staff were also present in the meeting.

