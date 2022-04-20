DC for measures against Dengue outbreak

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat on Wednesday said that Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) and Health department should take measures for Dengue control around construction sites, government buildings and other areas.

He expresses these views while chairing a meeting regarding Dengue Control in district Abbottabad.

The Health department Abbottabad briefed the DC about the measures taken to control the dengue outbreak.

Tariq Salam Marwat said that while finalizing the arrangements for the dengue control programme, the staff involved in the anti-dengue campaign must be trained.

He also directed the departments concerned to launch a special awareness campaign for the masses and discard standing water in rural and urban areas which is a major cause of mosquito breeding and dengue outbreaks.

The deputy commissioner also ordered the establishment of dengue control cells inside health centers to avoid any emergencies.